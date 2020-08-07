DJ Kaywise Surprises His Mum With A Car Gift

Nigerian entertainer, Ayorinde Kehinde Okiki, better known as DJ Kaywise, surprised his mum with a brand new car on Thursday.

This comes two days after his mum celebrated her birthday.

The disc jockey took to his Instagram page to share photos capturing the moments he presented the new ride, a Toyota Highlander 2010 v6 4WD Drive to his mum as well as her reaction.

DJ Kaywise captioned the post with the words;

“Happy birthday once again mum I love you !!! thank you for everything #MamaOkiki #MamaIbeji #MamaKaywise #MamaThai #Okiki”

Read Also: Actress Cossy Orjiakor Gets Engaged To Her German Lover

See his full posts below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDj10FwjnNL/?igshid=183peb2vc4lh5