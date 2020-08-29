DJ Kaywise Reveals His Biggest Foreign Fans Are In America

Nigerian DJ, Ayorinde Kehinde Okiki, professionally known as DJ Kaywise, has shown appreciation towards his foreign fans.

The disc jockey has realized that his biggest foreign fan-base is in America.

Taking to Twitter to make the revelation, the award-winning musician shared the statistics of his fans from Nigeria and foreign countries.

He tweeted:

“Apart from Nigeria, my country, my biggest fans are in America and I have never been there was suppose to tour this year then Corona came!! 2021 On God am coming thank you for supporting my music Okiki youtu.be/Co9uhywr2ok”

His latest single features Naira Marley, Mayorkun, and Zlatan Ibile. It is titled ‘What Type Of Dance Is This’?

