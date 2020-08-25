DJ Cuppy Thanks Wizkid For Promoting Her New Album

Nigerian entertainer, Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, is ecstatic over the fact that Wizkid has certified her newly released album, ‘Original Copy‘.

The ‘Jollof On The Jet’ crooner took to her official Twitter page on Monday night to tweet thus:

“My album is STARBOY Certified! Thank you for the love @WizkidAyo #OriginalCopy”

Wizkid had earlier taken to his Instagram page to promote newly released and yet-to-be-released albums of different artists. The Starboy Entertainment CEO shared the album covers and track lists of artists such as Fireboy DML, Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Patoranking, and Tiwa Savage. DJ Cuppy also made the list.

See DJ Cuppy’s tweet below: