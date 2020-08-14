DJ Cuppy Shares Conversation With Ex-Boyfriend Who Broke Her Heart

Nigerian entertainer, Florence Otedola alias DJ Cuppy, took to Twitter on Friday to post a conversation she had with her ex-boyfriend.

Information Nigeria recalls the disc jockey had said that she might end up being single forever and ever.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, DJ Cuppy revealed her ex-boyfriend recently texted her and she shared a screenshot of their chat.

In the chat, the unidentified man said he heard her song at the airport at Frankfurt and he mentioned that it is going viral.

The man also begged the disc jockey not to forget him.

The disc jockey replied saying she can’t never to forget him because he broke her heart.

See her post below: