DJ Cuppy Shares Beautiful Vacation Photo From Monaco

Popular celebrity DJ and daughter of billionaire, DJ Cuppy is currently on vacation in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Taking to Twitter on Saturday morning to share beautiful photos with the hashtag #CuppyOnAMission, the beautiful DJ cum musician wrote:

“No, this isn’t a dream, this is my reality #CuppyOnAMission”

The artist, who is still promoting her recently released single ‘Jollof on the Jet’ featuring Rema and Rayvanny, is set to release her upcoming album titled ‘Original Copy’ soon.

Read Also: ‘Help Me Find A Man’ – DJ Cuppy Begs Mr Eazi

The album features artists such as Seyi Shay, Ms Banks, Ycee, Teni, Sir Shina Peters, Fireboy DML, and Efya.

Information Nigeria recalls that the daughter of business mogul, Femi Otedola has also openly declared her desire to find the love of her life in 2020.

See her Twitter post below: