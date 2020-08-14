DJ Cuppy Releases ‘Karma’ Ahead Of Debut Album

Nigerian entertainer, Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has on August 14 released a new single titled ‘Karma’ featuring Stonebwoy. This is ahead of her debut album, ‘Original Copy’ which will be released on August 21.

Taking to Twitter to announce, she wrote:

“YOUR NEW FAVE SONG “Karma” ft @Stonebwoy is OUT NOW! LINK: platoon.lnk.to/karma #OriginalCopy”

The DJ cum musician, who is currently on vacation in Monaco, is not the only artist that has released a new song on Friday.

Read Also: P. Diddy Calls Burna Boy ‘King’ Ahead Of New Album Release

Self-proclaimed ‘African Giant’, has dropped an album, which is currently being discussed on Twitter.

Popular DJ, DJ Tunez has also dropped his highly anticipated single, ‘Pami’ featuring WizKid, Omah Lay and Burna Boy.

See DJ Cuppy’s post below: