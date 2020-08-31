‘DJ Cuppy Is Very Humble’ – Nigerian Twitter Users

Nigerians have hailed the humility and calmness of Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy. It all started when a Twitter user said that DJ Switch should replace DJ Cuppy as a Pepsi Ambassador.

This is as a result of DJ Switch’s impressive performance at the BBNaija Saturday night party.

DJ Cuppy saw the tweet and didn’t get angry. Rather, she calmly responded thus:

“REPLACE? No, Pepsi loves Cuppy too much, so this can never happen. Sign AS WELL? Yes, they certainly should add more females! #CuppyDat”

Her response has moved some Twitter users to hail her for her maturity and diplomacy.

Read Also: ‘May My Album Blow In Jesus Name’ – DJ Cuppy

A user identified as Yom wrote:

“Everyone should learn how to handle things online like Cuppy! EVERYONE!!”

See all tweets below: