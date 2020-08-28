DJ Cuppy Is Overripe For Marriage, Fan Says

Nigerian entertainer, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has reacted to a fan who said she is overripe for marriage.

The fan had tweeted at the disc jockey cum musician thus:

“Pls someone should beg Dj cuppy to get married she don overripe for marriage @cupymusic”

DJ Cuppy retweeted the tweet and wrote:

“Which kind of RAZZ marriage proposal is this one o? #FreeCuppy”

Currently, DJ Cuppy’s newly released album, ‘Original Copy’ is enjoying massive streams on all digital streaming platforms.

She has released two singles from the album. They are ‘Jollof On The Jet’ featuring Rema and Rayvanny, and ‘Feel Alright’ featuring Fireboy DML.

See her tweet below: