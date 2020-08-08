DJ Cuppy Gives Tour Of Her Dad’s Luxurious Home In Monaco

Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy has given her fans and followers an official tour of her father, Femi Otedola’s luxurious home in Monaco.

Information Nigeria recalls the disc jockey had earlier shared a stunning photo from her trip on her social media page.

DJ Cuppy arrived the country situated in Europe on Friday and she shared a post in which she advised her fans and followers to unfollow her to avoid being tensioned.

The entertainer also gave an insight into her father’s home via her Instagram story.

Watch the video below: