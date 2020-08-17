Di’Ja Defends Kaisha, Says Other Housemates Don’t Deserve Her

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kaisha Umar, has been defended by Mavin Records singer, Di’ja.

This was after a Twitter user with the handle @infotweetme wrote about Kaisha’s demeanor in the ‘Lockdown’ house. He had tweeted as a reply:

“If she looks like this in the house those guys will be eating out of her palms.. she is beautiful but why is she just packing her hair like a school teacher in the house.. n dressing somehow”

Di’ja, on seeing the tweet, retweeted and wrote:

“If they can’t accept her at her most chill and packed hair look then they don’t deserve her in her best outfit. You can’t be on 24/7. Man must chill! Lol”

See the Twitter exchange below: