Detention Of Jonathan’s Impersonator Is Wrong’ – Nigerian Twitter Users

Nigerians on Twitter have resumed the discussion on the arrest and detention of Shola, the young man who created a parody account to make fun of former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan. This is after Shola’s release from detention was influenced by lawyer Dadiyata Great Oracle.

Shola had in June created a parody account of Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. He didn’t just stop there. He also wrote a comment under a Twitter thread on the lack of fun under the current administration.

His comment as a parody account read:

“My wife was the joke.”

Shola, who thought it was a harmless tweet, was, however, arrested and detained thereafter. Now on August 22, upon his release from detention, a few influencers have began tweeting about his ordeal.

It has also been gathered from Dadiyata Great Oracle that Interpol uncovered online scam activities linked to the account. Therefore, Shola’s arrest was not just because he created an online parody account of Former President Goodluck Jonathan. It was also because he was found guilty of using the same account to perpetuate online fraud.

However, Shola himself has come out to debunk all the allegations leveled against him. Also, he refutes that Dadiyata Great Oracle helped him to get out of detention.

He tweeted:

“Me that I can’t even hack a twitter account hacked a whole website that I don’t even know it exists? Leemaoo”

He also tweeted:

“Twitter lawyer ‘Great Oracle’ has no hand in my case. He didn’t help me out. He is probably clout chasing on this street. This same guy who lied that I had been released when I was still in detention?”

An influencer identified as Inibehe Effiong wrote:

“The detention of citizen Shola for three months for using a parody account to ‘insult’ Mrs. Patience Jonathan is another act of gross abuse of human rights. It is crazy that people are making stupid excuses for the Jonathan family and the Police. Nigeria is a terrible country.”

