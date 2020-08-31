‘Despite Having A Famous Uncle, I Still Hustled’ – BBNaija’s Uriel

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa shared some words of advice for her social media followers.

The reality TV star shared a lengthy post in which she recalled how she had to hustle to survive in Nigeria.

Oputa stated that even though she has a famous uncle, she also had to put in the work as she advised people not to be entitled or depend on others.

The entrepreneur noted that she lived in a one room apartment, drank sachet water, fetched water and made people’s hair before joining the highly-coveted show, Big Brother Naija.

Read her full post below: