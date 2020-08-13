Denola Grey Shares Beautiful Pictures At 30

Media personality, Denola Adepetun, popularly known as Denola Grey officially turns 30 on August 13. Taking to Twitter to celebrate his 30th birthday, the entertainer shared beautiful pictures of himself with the caption:

“30”

Denola Grey wears many hats as he is an actor, fashion consultant, writer and OAP. Born in Lagos, the Ondo-native media professional had his primary and secondary education in Greenspring Schools, Lagos before leaving the shores of the country for his tertiary education.

He spent a year at Oxbridge Tutorial College and then proceeded to Baylor University, Texas to study Media Business with a major in Analysis of Media and Fashion Market.

See his Twitter post below: