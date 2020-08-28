‘Demand Accountability From Governors, Not Entertainers’ – Ruggedman Replies Fan

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Ruggedman
Nigerian Rapper Ruggedman

Nigerian musician, Ruggedman, also known as Ruggedy Baba, is not happy about being compelled to condemn the killing of innocent Nigerian citizens.

The veteran musician made this known via his Twitter page after being asked by a fan if he has condemned the killing of citizens in Enugu state.

The fan identified as KucyKengz had tweeted:

“@RuggedyBaba sir hope you don condemned the killing of harmless masses at Enugu state last Sunday.”

Ruggedman retweeted with the comment:

“You dey ask entertainer, you don ask your governor?”

Read AlsoMusician Ruggedman Says Animals Do Better Than Humans

He later rejoined to another fan’s tweet. He wrote:

“I tire o. Demand accountability from the people running your states, not entertainers.”

See his tweets below:

Ruggedman’s tweet
Ruggedman’s tweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here