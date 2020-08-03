Defend Yourselves Against Bandits, Herdsmen Attacks – Kaigama Tells Nigerians

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has charged Nigerians to defend themselves against attack from suspected Fulani herdsmen.

He said self-defence is part of theological teaching, adding that sitting back is naivety.

Kaigama made this known in Abuja at a press conference to mark his 62nd birthday celebration over the weekend.

Read Also: I Was Gang-Raped By Herdsmen, Offered Blood To Drink As Water — Kidnapped Victim

He further charged the federal government to do more to protect the people from “criminal elements seeking death and destruction.”

He said, “Killing human beings is criminal. It is a grievous sin and totally ungodly. It’s so sad the way we kill in this county. It does not portray the country in good light.

“I am sad that the killings have not stopped. I am not sure enough is being done at all levels to bring these killings to a comprehensive stop.

“Unjust attacks call for self-defence. This is in line with theological principles. It is naivety to sit back and be killed because you’re a man of peace.

“We don’t encourage attacking people for no just cause but you can defend yourself. Above all, we urge dialogue and reconciliation.”