D’Banj Signs New Deal With Property Development Company

Nigerian singer, Dapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’Banj, has just signed a multi-billion naira partnership with a property development company in Abuja, Kairos Hof.

Taking to Instagram to break the news, the ‘Oliver Twist’ crooner made a repost of the post made by the official page of the property development company and wrote:

“Gods chosen #Grateful #Repost @kairoshof with @make_repost”

According to the Instagram post, D’Banj and the property development company would henceforth be launching a number of ‘groundbreaking’ ‘forward-thinking’ real estate projects – The Hof Community, Hof Court, Hof County, Koko Court Asokoro, Koko Court Lagos among others.

The singer also shared the official pictures from his meeting with the company.

See the full Instagram post here.