Dayo Amusa Drags Troll Who Said Yoruba Actors Are Local

Amaka Odozi
Popular Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa fired back at a troll who left a rude comment under her post on Instagram.

The actress had flooded her timeline with a couple of throwback photos.

In the photos, Amusa stylishly covered her body with a white duvet and she rocked a pair of black boots along with dark sun shades.

Reacting to the photos, the troll wrote;

Some of Yoruba actress are just so local……what is this now.

The actress replied;

If only you know how disgusting, dirty, uncultured, irritating, sickening, you are.

See the exchange below:

The exchange between the duo
The exchange between the duo

