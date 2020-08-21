Dayo Amusa Drags Troll Who Said Yoruba Actors Are Local

Popular Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa fired back at a troll who left a rude comment under her post on Instagram.

The actress had flooded her timeline with a couple of throwback photos.

In the photos, Amusa stylishly covered her body with a white duvet and she rocked a pair of black boots along with dark sun shades.

Reacting to the photos, the troll wrote;

“Some of Yoruba actress are just so local……what is this now.”

The actress replied;

“If only you know how disgusting, dirty, uncultured, irritating, sickening, you are.”

See the exchange below: