Dayo Amusa Drags Troll Who Said Yoruba Actors Are Local

Popular Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa fired back at a troll who left a rude comment under her post on Instagram.
The actress had flooded her timeline with a couple of throwback photos.
In the photos, Amusa stylishly covered her body with a white duvet and she rocked a pair of black boots along with dark sun shades.
Reacting to the photos, the troll wrote;
“Some of Yoruba actress are just so local……what is this now.”
The actress replied;
“If only you know how disgusting, dirty, uncultured, irritating, sickening, you are.”
See the exchange below: