Davido’s PA, Aloma DMW Welcomes Baby Boy With Partner (Photos)

Busari Idris, alias Aloma DMW, has welcomed a baby boy with his partner.

Aloma is singer Davido’s personal assistant.

The new dad broke the exciting news via Instagram on Friday and he uploaded photos of himself gently cradling his newborn son as he welcomed him to the world.

Aloma DMW also named his son after his boss, whom he declared as the ‘godfather’.

Sharing one of the photos, he wrote;

”DAVID AYOOLA OLUWASEUN 🙏 WELCOME SON”

Read Also: DJ Kaywise Celebrates As He Becomes Landlord In Lagos (Video, Photos)

See his post below: