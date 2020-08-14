Davido’s Fiancee, Chioma Signs New Deal With Payporte

Davido’s fiancee, Chioma Rowland, has just signed an ambassadorial deal with Payporte. The mother of one took to her Instagram page on Friday to break the news by sharing pictures of herself, her manager, Ubi Franklin, and officials of Payporte as she signed the deal.

She wrote:

“I’m looking forward to a very exciting Partnership with @payporte as their Official Brand Ambassador. In fact I’m already having an amazing experience. Thank you to to The MD/CEO @payporte Mr Eyo Bassey @officialeyobassey Thank you to my manager @ubifranklintriplemg”

Shortly after, she posted a video of herself with the funny caption:

“Third slide is me when there’s no dollars.”

See Chioma’s full post here.