Davido’s Fiancée, Chioma Shares Sultry Photo On Instagram

Singer, Davido fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland wowed her fans as she posted a sexy swimwear photo via Instagram on Saturday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the young chef and mother of one revealed she already had too much to drink when she posed for the photo in a lavish swimming pool.

Chioma captioned the post;

“5 shots later 🥴😩

At this point I could hardly see nothing.”

Information Nigeria recalls controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo reacted to an alleged post by Chioma and she stated that she will never forgive the latter’s partner, Davido.

See her post below: