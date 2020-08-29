Davido’s Fiancée, Chioma Shares Adorable Photos With Her Son

Singer, Davido’s fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland posted a couple of adorable photos of herself and her son, Ifeanyi via Instagram.
The young chef initially uploaded one of the photos on her Insta-story with the caption; “Mummy’s best friend”.
Chioma later took to her timeline to treat her fans with another image of herself carrying her son while aboard on a private jet.
The mum of one gushed over her son’s stomach as she wrote;
“Papa is well fed. See my baby’s belly”
See her post below: