Davido’s Dad Acquires Another Private Jet

The Adelekes, family of popular Nigerian singer, Davido, have taken delivery of another private jet.

The family now has two private jets to their name.

Information Nigeria recalls Davido had congratulated his father, Adedeji Adeleke, in March after he acquired a private jet known as the Bombadier Global Express 6000.

According to journalist, Dele Momodu, the jet is worth over $62m.

Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke took to his Twitter page on Monday to announce that they have added a new jet to their collection.

Taking to Twitter, Adewale wrote;

“What’s poppin?! Brand new jet just hopped in!”

