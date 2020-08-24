Davido’s Brother, Adewale Blasts BBNaija Viewers (Photo)

Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke, has taken a swipe at viewers of popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

This comes after former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, slammed Nigerian youths, who are more focused on the reality TV show than on National issues.

Fani-Kayode shared a post which reads;

“25 year old man in Mali led the coup to reclaim their nation. 30 years old in Nigeria watching BBNaija shouting “Leycon my man!”

Adewale agreed with the former Minister of Aviation as he stated that viewers of the highly coveted show are “lame as hell”.

“Y’all lame as hell watching big brother like your life depends on it! Go make some money,” he wrote.

Read Also: DJ Obi Calls Out Organizers Of Big Brother Naija (Photo)

See the post below: