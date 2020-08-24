Davido Visits Billionaire Ned Nwoko In Abuja (Video)

Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has visited the mansion of popular entrepreneur, Ned Nwoko, in Abuja.

A new video has revealed this. In the video, Davido and his DMW crew can be seen having fun in the pool area of the mansion.

It is assumed that their visit is not unconnected to Regina Daniels’ newborn son, Prince Munir Neji Nwoko.

While Davido has taken a break from his active social media pages, Ned Nwoko and his wife, Regina Daniels are basking in the joy of having a son together.

It will be recalled that Regina Daniels recently released the video of her son’s naming ceremony via a joint YouTube page with her husband known as ‘Our Circle’.

See the video of Davido and his crew in Ned Nwoko’s mansion below: