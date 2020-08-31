Davido Shows Off Dance Moves In New Video

Nigerian Afro-pop musician, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has been spotted dancing at a party.

A new video that captures Davido as he shows off his dance moves has been posted online.

DMW artist, Peruzzi, posted the short video on his official Twitter page. In the video, Davido can be seen dancing to Peruzzi’s new song, ‘Lagbaja’.

Davido has been inactive on his social media pages for two months. His fiancee, Chioma, has, however, been posting photos of what is happening in her life.

Information Nigeria recently reported that Chioma signed a new ambassadorial deal with Payporte.

The last time Davido was seen partying was at Tiwa Savage’s album listening surprise party.

See the video below: