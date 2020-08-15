Davido Reportedly Dumps His Personal Assistant Aloma DMW

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke alias Davido, has reportedly parted ways with his personal assistant, Aloma DMW.

Taking to Instagram, the singer’s personal logistics manager, Israel announced that Aloma no longer works for him and he is not affiliated to the record label, DMW.

Israel also urged the general public to beware of doing business with the singer’s former PA.

In his words;

“Aloma, his no longer my Oga’s personal Assistant or in DMW. Who so ever does anything with him, does it at his own or her risk. BADDEST PA now his @santusgee . Be Warned.”

See his post below: