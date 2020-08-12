Davido Receives Plaque From Sony Music After His AGT Album Recorded Over 1bn Streams Worldwide

Popular singer, Davido has received a plaque from RCA Records after his 2019 album, ‘A Good Time’ hit over a billion streams worldwide.

RCA Records is an American record label owned by Sony Music Entertainment, a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America.

The singer’s personal assistant, Aloma DMW took to his official Instagram page to break the exciting news as he congratulated him for his recent achievement.

Aloma DMW, who recently welcomed a child with his partner, uploaded a video of the singer celebrating his latest feat while on an airport runway with his crew members.

See his post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDx7yQAD7Be/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link