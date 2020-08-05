Davido Becomes First Nigerian Artist To Win SAMA Award

Nigerian star musician, Davido has become the first Nigerian artist to win a ‘SAMA’ (South African Music Awards) award.

He won in the category known as ‘The Rest of Africa’ for his album, ‘A Good Time’.

This feat comes as a blessing to the 30BG, DMW, and the album producers.

Although Davido himself has not shared this news on his official Twitter page, fans are already celebrating on behalf of the star singer.

Information Nigeria recalls that Davido’s upcoming album, ‘A Better Time’, ought to have been released in July.

However, this has not stopped fans from anticipating the release of the album, which could be any moment from now.