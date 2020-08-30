Daura Transport University To Be Completed In September 2021 – FG

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed that the Transportation University being constructed in Daura, Katsina State, will be ready by September 2021.

Mr Amaechi made this known during a visit to Katsina state Governor Aminu Masari on Saturday with a team of consultants.

The Minister thanked the Governor for his support in making the project possible.

According to the minister, the University is been built by CCECC, the Chinese company constructing railways in Nigeria.

He also revealed that the company will also provide technical skills and manpower needed for the first five years the school resumes before handing it over to the Federal Government.

During the visit, Amaechi expressed that the specialised university will help the country build a retinue of competent railway engineers who can maintain and improve on the country’s new rail infrastructure.