Darey Art Alade Returns With New Single, ‘Jah Guide Me’

Nigerian R&B singer, Darey Art-Alade, also known as Darey, has announced the upcoming release of a new single, ‘Jah Guide Me’ after a long break. The talented vocalist took to his official Twitter page on Tuesday to write:

“Just like many of you, 2020 has so far, brought a handful of uncertainties my way. But the fact is that God isn’t surprised. So I guess it’s up to all of us to submit and be led…. #JahGuideMe #Aug14”

Fans are excited about the upcoming single. Darey’s most prominent single before the hiatus, ‘Pray for Me’, was released in 2016 and it featured Soweto Gospel Choir.

