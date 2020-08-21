Cynthia Morgan Drops Surprise Single, ‘Hustle’

Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan, has returned to the music scene with a new single titled ‘Hustle’. The dance-hall artist, who has constantly been in the news for her fallout with her former record label boss, Jude Okoye dropped ‘Hustle’ in the early hours of Friday.

Already, fans are drooling over the new song. They have since taken to Twitter to express their happiness and excitement.

A Twitter user identified as Kumashe wrote:

“Cynthia Morgan’s hustle is a tune sha”

Read Also: “Jude Okoye Lied About So Many Things” – Cynthia Morgan (Video)

Another user with the handle @KOVERstation tweeted:

“Cynthia Morgan’s HUSTLE is another proof that She’s The Queen Of Music in Naija… Argue with Your Ancestors.”

See tweets below:

Listen to the song here.