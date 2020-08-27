Cynthia Morgan Demands Money From Jude Okoye On Instagram Live (Video)

Controversial Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan took to her Instagram live on Thursday to call out her former boss, Jude Okoye.

In the video sighted on social media, the female dancehall act sounded angry as she claimed that her former record label executive still owes her money.

The musician requested that he pays back her money because she is suffering.

Morgan also accused Okoye of lying that she is indebted to him as she said;

“Jude came online to tell everyone that she owes him money and she doesn’t”.

A man’s voice can be heard in the background trying to calm the singer down.

This happened live on Instagram few minutes ago. Cynthia Morgan I think at Judes apartment asking for her money. See clips 👇🏽#GhanaVsNigeria pic.twitter.com/2Ibtrl8aNm — I_am_bad_like_that (@Tweet_Dammy) August 27, 2020