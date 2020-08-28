Cubana Chief Priest Reacts To Assault Allegation Leveled Against Him

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest has reacted to the assault allegation leveled against him by a lady on social media.

The lady, identified as Rekiya Jibrin claimed that the celebrity barman punched her while she was working at Cubana in Owerri on August 23.

Rekiya also shared photos of her bruised face as well as medical reports to back up her claims.

Cubana Chief Priest has come out to refute the claims as he noted that the accusation was perpetrated by a brand he worked with in the past.

The celebrity barman added that his legal team are already taking actions.

In his words;

“My Attention Has Been Drawn To A Certain Post From A Staff Of Ledrop Nigeria @ledropnigeria@glenfiddichwhisky @remymartin@champagnelaurentperrier Etc On A False N Defamatory Post About My Humble Self Saying I Punched A Woman But The Pic Shown No Fit Be A Punch From A Man Of My KG, Am A Lover N Proud Supporter Of Women, A Happily Married Man With Kids, My Biggest Dream Is To Have A Baby Girl Of My Own Which God In His Infinite Mercy Will Soon Grant, I Have Instructed My Legal Team To Take Action Urging The Nigerian Police To Investigate Properly This False Accusations, This Brand Wrote To All My Partners Saying Am A Violent Person That Was Why The Did Not Renew My Contract With Them, As You Guys Can Remember I Brought Out This Said Brand From Inception Introduced It And Sold It Out, Attached Is Their Letter To All My Brands Trying To Strip Me Off All My Numerous Mouth Watering Deals Also Attached Is My Last Emails With Them Before I Left The Brand Where They Were Asking For A Renewal Which I Refused Moving Forward, Let Me Leave It At Here For Now Only Time Will Tell, I Cant Work With You @ledropnigeria Forever I Moved From Good To Best I Don’t Know Why You Have To Be Extremely Pained About My Latest Whiskey Commercial Trending”



