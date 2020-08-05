Crossdresser Bobrisky Dances In New Video

Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has taken to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing. The popular cross-dresser had, before this, shared a charming photo with the caption, “stop and stare”.

Popular Nigerian actress and reputed ‘bestie’ of Bobrisky, Tonto Dikeh, also dropped a comment under the video. “I love the dress”, she wrote.

As the caption to the video states, “give dem”, Bobrisky can be seen in the video dancing happily to an unidentified song.

Bobrisky has also stated on Instagram that she is the biggest fan of Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Ozo. Her favorite housemates are Ozo, Nengi, and Kiddwaya.

See her video below: