Crisis In Edo State, An Embarrassment To Nigerian Democracy – Ekweremadu

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has described the crisis rocking the political class in Edo state is an embarrassment to Nigeria’s democracy.

Senator Ekweremadu made this remark during the Enugu Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congress to elect new executives of the party at the state level.

Also Read: Edo Assembly Crisis: Obaseki Has Resorted To Tactics Of Dictators – Tinubu

According to Mr. Ekweremadu, the people of Edo state should be given the opportunity to exercise their franchise and elect who they want as their leader.

Ekweremadu also appealed to all the players irrespective of party affiliation to desist from any act that will threaten the young democracy of Nigerian.