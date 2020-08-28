‘Create Your Own Happiness’, Kate Henshaw Says As She Shares Work-Out Video

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has shared a video of herself in the gym as she handles gym equipment.

The beautiful movie star took to her official Instagram page on Friday afternoon to share the video with the caption:

“Don’t look for happiness elsewhere otherwise when its no longer available where does that leave you? Empty….. Create your happiness and stay in that zone that brings you the most joy JUST DO YOU!!! #TGIF #FridayFeeling #oluwatojuk8 #KateTheUnBroken #K8DGR8 #FunGirl #FlexiK8 #oluwalonik8 #Oluwak8kan #KTG #oluwanifek8 #Oluwaferank8 #positiveenergyzone #positiveenergyzone #positivevibesonly #nonegativityallowed”

The award-winning veteran actress is a fitness enthusiast. She recently said that it’s laziness for a Christian not to know the word of God.

See her video below: