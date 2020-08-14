Crayon Releases New Song, ‘Do Me’

Mavin Records singer, Crayon, has just released a new single, ‘Do Me’. The artist took to his official Twitter page on Friday afternoon to announce via a short video clip with the caption:

“Do Me out everywhere. Prod by @FRESHMAVIN & @thisizzlondon linkinbio”

‘Do Me’ quickly became a trending topic shortly after the Twitter post. This is owing to Don Jazzy’s decision to reward fans who promote the song on their Twitter pages with cash prizes.

Crayon joins the list of artists who released a new project on Friday, August 14. While Burna Boy dropped an album, ‘Twice As Tall’, DJ Tunez dropped a single titled ‘Pami’ featuring WizKid, Omah Lay and Adekunle Gold.

Also, DJ Cuppy released ‘Karma’ featuring Stonebwoy. And Tiwa Savage released the official video to her new single, ‘Koroba’.

See Crayon’s tweet below:

See Don Jazzy’s tweet below: