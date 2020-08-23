Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouk, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has revealed that 15.5millon people have been added to the register of the National Social Register.

She made this known during the presentation of food items donated to Nigeria by the ECOWAS Commission, on Saturday in Kano.

The minister said that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the ministry in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, to carry out various interventions to reduce the effects of the pandemic on the vulnerable and poor families.

Read Also: Akpabio Fights Back, Seeks Probe Of NDDC’s N15trn Allocations

Umar-Farouk revealed that the ministry had so far distributed 70,000 tonnes of food palliative to the most vulnerable in society.

The beneficiaries of the program to include refugees; Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs), older persons, trafficked victims, orphans, poor and other Persons of Concern.