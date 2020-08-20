Court Summons Taraba Gov, Ishaku, Service Chiefs Over Tiv/Jukun Crisis

Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku has been summoned by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over the judicial commission of inquiry set up as a measure to resolve the lingering crisis between the Tivs and Jukuns.

The Governor was invited alongside service chiefs in the state.

The Tivs had reportedly pulled out of the panel set up by the administration of Ishaku, saying they do not have confidence in it.

The Incorporated Trustees of Mzough U Tiv and five others had filed a fundamental human rights suit, alleging that the governor and service chiefs in the State hate them.

The group also alleged that the panel of inquiry was set up in a way to work against Tiv people.

Ruling on the suit, Ahmed Mohammed, the presiding judge, held: “I hereby make an order directing all the respondents to appear on August 26, 2020, to show cause on why the prayers being sought by the plaintiffs’ should not be granted.”