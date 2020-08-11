Court Orders Substituted Service Of Disqualification Suit On Ize-Iyamu

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered substituted service of a suit seeking the disqualification of Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and Audu Ganiyu, the All Progressives Congress’ governorship candidates in the forthcoming Edo Governorship election.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo granted the plaintiffs’ application for substituted service on Monday in Abuja.

He ordered that Ize-Iyamu and Ganiyu be served with the suit by pasting the court documents and the hearing notice for next sitting at the residences of the duo in Benin, the Edo State capital.

After granting the plaintiffs request, Justice Taiwo adjourned the proceedings till August 24.

The plaintiffs are also APC members, Momoh Abdul-Razak and Zibiri Muhizu, who asked the court to disqualify their party’s candidates.