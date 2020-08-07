Court Fines Naira Marley N200,000 For Flouting COVID-19 Protocols

Controversial rapper, Azeez Fashola, alias Naira Marley, was arraigned at an Abuja mobile court on Friday for breaching the COVID-19 protocols.

This comes barely a day after the rapper and his manager, Seyi Awouga were awarded a fine of N100,000 each by a mobile court in Lagos for flouting the interstates travel order.

The FCT Administration filed a four-count charge against the rapper for hosting a concert in Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja, in clear violation of COVID-19 directives on June 13.

The rapper pleaded guilty to the charges and the presiding magistrate, Idayat Akanni handed down a fine of N200, 000 on him.

Watch the video of the rapper being arraigned before the court below:

https://instagram.com/p/CDleF-oHpK9xg0oLHslnWb3OT4PSPx6kGIaTM00/