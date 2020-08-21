Coup In Mali Threatens Peace, Security Of W’Africa, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the unconditional release of ousted President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

President Buhari speaking at a meeting with other ECOWAS leaders expressed that the toppling of the government poses grave consequences for peace and security in West Africa, adding that it is a setback for regional diplomacy.

Also Read: President Buhari, Other ECOWAS Leaders Meet To Discuss Mali Crisis

He condemned what he described as the unconstitutional change of government in Mali.

He called on the military that unseated the civilian government to act responsibly and ensure restoration of constitutional order, peace, and stability.

President Buhari also called for tougher sanctions on Mali to force the military to restore democratic rule.