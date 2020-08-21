Comedian Alibaba Blames Nigeria’s Problem On Ethnic Bigotry

Nigerian veteran comedian, Alibaba, has some stinging words for his fellow Nigerian citizens on Friday morning.

The stand-up comedian, who has evolved into being an actor, a television host and a motivational speaker took to his official Instagram page to share a write-up thus:

“A typical Nigerian prefers a bad leader from his tribe than a good leader from other tribe. This is how our problems started.”

He captioned the short message thus:

“Someone share this… hmmmm. Very deep. Begs the question, ‘Would you rather a man from your ethnic group flies your plane and crashes or anyone from any tribe that can fly and land?”

