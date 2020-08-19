COEASU Issues Fresh 14-Day Ultimatum To FG, Says Strike Inevitable

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union, (COEASU), has issued a 14 days ultimatum to the federal government to address issues affecting members of its union.

The union expressed that at the expiration of this new ultimatum, its members will embark on industrial action to press home its demands.

This was made known in a letter of ultimatum to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

The general secretary of the union, Taiwo Olayanju said the 14 days extension was coming after the expiration of the earlier 21 days ultimatum issued by the union, which it said the government was yet to respond to.

Olayanju noted that the refusal of the government to address the issues raised in the earlier ultimatum further qualifies governments insensitivity to issues bordering on the advancement of the nation’s teacher education industry.