Church Reopening: CAN Begs Govt To Allow Multiple Services

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Christian Association of Nigeria
Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)

 

The Ekiti State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) has appealed to the state government to allow the conduct of multiple services by churches as part of efforts to check the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The state Chairman of the association, Rev. Fr. Peter Olowolafe, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, in Ado-Ekiti.

The deadline for worship centers to meet certain conditions before reopening for normal services expired on Friday, August 14.

The clergyman expressed that churches should be allowed to conduct multiple services in view of the limited worship hours occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

