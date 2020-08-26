Chloroquine Potent For COVID-19 Prevention, Says NAFDAC

Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Director-General has expressed that chloroquine serves as a prevention for coronavirus.

She made this known while speaking during an online news conference on Tuesday.

She said, “We realise that chloroquine can be used in the early stage of the COVID-19 infection as prophylactic treatment. Science does not lie.”

Also Read: We’ll Continue Hydroxychloroquine Clinical Trials – NAFDAC

Also at the session, she said the herbal formulations were undergoing review to ensure their safety for use.

Adeyeye said there was no cure for COVID-19 and emphasised that any claim to the contrary must be subjected to clinical trials.

She revealed that Professor Maurice Iwu’s herbal medicine for the management of COVID-19 is also part of the 40 applications being reviewed.