Celebrities Pour Encomiums On Daddy Showkey As He Clocks 50

Celebrities have taken to Instagram to shower praises on a veteran musician, Daddy Showkey, as he turns 50 on Tuesday.

Daddy Showkey’s real musical journey began in 1990 with Pretty Busy Boys, a group which comprised of himself, Daddy Fresh, Cashman Davies and Sexy Pretty, which sparked the beginning of a musical revolution with their debut album but the group split shortly after.

Starting from Ajegunle, the veteran musician popularized the ‘galala’ dance. Christened John Asiemo, Daddy Showkey’s style of music is widely known as the ‘ghetto dance’.

However, encomiums are still being showered on him by artists and celebrities. Some of the celebrities who have wished him a happy birthday include Tiwa Savage, Broda Shaggi, Kevin Ikeduba, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, and Ada Ameh.

Responding to the encomiums, Daddy Showkey also had an online concert via Zoom, which had artists such as Sound Sultan and HarrySong as guest performers.

