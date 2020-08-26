Cardi B Exposes Melania Trump’s Sexual History; Shares First Lady’s Nude Photos

American female rapper, Cardi B, has become a trending topic on Twitter after she revealed the sexual history of Melania Trump, wife of current President of America, Donald Trump.

Cardi B was moved to do the revelation after a tweet from American political correspondent, DeAnna Lorraine.

Lorraine had tweeted:

“America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B.”

Cardi B, on seeing the tweet, retweeted and wrote:

“Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?”

Read Also: Cardi B Features Megan Thee Stallion On New Single, ‘WAP’

Cardi B also went ahead to reveal a nude picture of Melania Trump.

DeAnna Lorraine has on Wednesday morning, however, responded thus:

“Cardi B: – drugged & robbed men during her time as a ‘stripper’. -raps songs about her genitalia corrupting our youth. -her husband cheated on her and she told the youth of America that’s it’s okay to stay with a cheating man. …and Joe Biden & Kamala Harris campaign with her!”

Cardi B’s is, however, celebrating that her ‘WAP’ single has now been certified GOLD in Canada for selling 40,000 units and becoming the female rap song to be certified the fastest EVER in the country.

See all tweets below: