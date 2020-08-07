Cardi B Drops Visuals For ‘WAP’; Features Kylie Jenner

American female rapper, Cardi B has finally dropped the visuals to her highly anticipated single featuring Megan Thee Stallion, ‘WAP’.

Fans are filled with excitement about this.

However, what is more exciting is Kylie Jenner’s appearance in the video which premiered on Friday morning.

Cardi B has been on Twitter since the premiere of the video on YouTube, replying to fans and retweeting commentaries.

An enthusiastic fan, with the handle @TheExcelllence, shared the last scene of the video on Twitter with the caption:

“Where Kylie went after she opened the door in Cardi and Meg’s #WAP video.”

Cardi B, on seeing the tweet, retweeted with the words:

“Ommggg I gotta send this to her @KylieJenner”

The video, though doctored, shows Kylie Jenner as she enters her daughter Stormi’s bedroom.

See Cardi B’s tweet below: