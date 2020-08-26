California Wildfire: I Will Choose Bad Government Over Natural Disaster – Basketmouth

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, known professionally as Basketmouth, has revealed that he prefers bad government to natural disasters.

The comedian, who is also an actor and a TV presenter, made this known via his Instagram story. He wrote:

“I will choose bad Govt over Natural disaster.”

His statement is not unconnected to the recent destructive wildfire that has held the whole of California hostage. According to reports, about seven persons have lost their lives and more than 1400 buildings destroyed.

This wildfire is sparked by lightening and and it has burned more than 1.25 million acres in the state since August 15.

See Basketmouth’s Instagram story below: